Inflation, price hikes causing continuous stress

Islamabad : The inflation and price hikes in the country make not only luxuries unaffordable for a certain proportion of the population but also convince the majority of people to compromise on basic needs of life and requirements and it certainly causes stress, continuous in nature, anxiety, and intolerance leading to violence.

According to top psychiatrists in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, rising prices for goods and services as the result of inflation are causing anxiety among individuals about what is going to happen in the country. The majority of the population is uncertain about the future of the government and the relief, they want in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Head of the Institute of Psychiatry at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Professor Asad Tamizuddin while talking to ‘The News’ said the stress and a high level of anxiety are increasing intolerance among individuals. Every morning, people belonging to the lower and lower middle class of society come out of their homes with increased stress and we can witness intolerant attitudes of people even during traffic on roads, he said.

He added that one can witness a number of people in anger on roads apparently due to no obvious reason. It is so because of the continuous stress they are facing. Anxiety and intolerance are on the rise in society and the phenomenon is affecting the quality of work in almost all offices, he said.

The ongoing stress takes one into depression affecting the quality of life and creating an unhealthy environment at workplace and even at home. The inflation and price hikes have started damaging the fabric of society, he said.

Professor Asad said when a person fails in meeting the basic needs of life; he or she may fall prey to the tendency for suicide or can commit a crime without any fear. The increased level of intolerance in a society is a dangerous sign as it may lead to violence at any level, he explained.

Experts believe that inability of getting basic needs of life through legitimate jobs may convince a number of people to opt for illegitimate means.

Professor Asad said the increased level of anxiety, depression, and intolerance may deteriorate the law and order situations causing a certain rise in the crime rate. The individuals in distress, unable to do anything for their betterment, may opt for not only committing crimes but also aggression, he said.

A top psychiatrist in the federal capital pleading anonymity said the inflation and price hikes have turned people frustrated, aggressive, and intolerant. The majority of people have become oversensitive. The distress among individuals is damaging the value system of the society giving rise to certain crimes involving extreme levels of violence, he said. He added that the inflation and price hikes coupled with uncertainty add miseries to the lives of people particularly when they see no hope in the future.

Head of Psychiatry Department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Rizwan Taj expressed to ‘The News’ that in the existing circumstances, people need a certain balance in their lives. One should think of urgent needs only and not plan for the next six months or a year. By limiting one’s needs, one can get peace of mind, he said.

He said the solution to the problem lies in the teachings of Islam and it is time to know how the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and his fellows sent lives in minimum resources. One should start taking luxuries unnecessary at the moment. It is time for helping others with one’s resources, said Professor Taj.