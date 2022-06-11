QAU ranked among top 50 varsities in world

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has been ranked 41 in research productivity and citations per faculty by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023.

The QS placed QAU 363 position among the top 500 universities worldwide. Overall the University has improved on its 2022 performance by 15 places. It has significantly improved the international research network, teaching, academic and employer reputation. International outlook, industry income and employment outcomes are also areas of improvement.