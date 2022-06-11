SCCI chief says budget anti-business and people

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said Friday the federal government had presented an anti-business and people budget which had no relief despite the difficult and uncertain economic conditions in the country.

Speaking at a news conference, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid termed the budget highly disappointing, saying it was not growth-oriented and had been prepared on the dictates of the International Monetary Fund.

Flanked by other SCCI office-bearers Hasnain Khurshid admitted that the budget had proposed some new measures to give relief to the business community but hastened to add that these were insufficient to bring the ailing economy on the right track and promote businesses.

The SCCI chief said the government had not incorporated proposals for the chamber’s recommendations in the budget. He said the government had already made an announcement for increasing the electricity tariff by 45 per cent, which is likely to be implemented in the month of July next.

Similarly, he said, natural gas tariffs had increased exponentially. On the other hand, he said the fuel prices were increasing frequently.

The SCCI president said these basic factors and initiatives were hurting businesses, industrial growth, businesses and the economy. He said the government needed to provide relief to the business community in the budget to flourish businesses and industries by creating more job opportunities but it didn’t happen.

Replying to a question about the announcement of exemptions on industrial electricity feeders, the SCCI chief welcomed the proposal and hoped that it would be implemented.

He appreciated the alternate dispute resolution council step for expediting tax-related cases. The SCCI chief also hailed the waiving of regulatory duties on more than 350 items and a 15 per cent tax on the Agriculture sector.