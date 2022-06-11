 
close
Saturday June 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Woman kills husband

By Bureau report
June 11, 2022

PESHAWAR: A woman killed her husband and a man killed his brother in two separate incidents here on Friday.

A woman Khatira Bibi told police in Sarband that her son Zabihullah was killed by his wife over a family dispute.

Comments