PESHAWAR: An eminent businessman, Shahid Shakeel, passed away here on Friday.
His funeral procession was taken out from the family residence located near Minhaj Tower on Warsak Road.
He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the presence of a large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers.
The deceased was the son of Sardar Attaullah Jan (former XEN at Wapda), brother of Shehzad Shibli ( banker), Kamal Baayaar, Malik Nasirul Mulk, Qaiser Jamal, Qamar Iqbal, Zahid Afzal, and father of Mahad Shakeel. Rasm-e-Qul will be offered on Sunday.
