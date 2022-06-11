Bajaur youth stage sit-in against corruption

KHAR: The ‘Youth of Bajaur’, an organization of the local youth, on Friday staged a sit-in against the alleged corrupt practices in the government departments in Bajaur tribal district. The members of the organization staged the sit-in outside the offices of the deputy commissioner of Bajaur at the Civil Colony.

The educated and young men hailing from the eight tehsils of Bajaur participated in the sit-in.

‘Youth of Bajaur’ Chairman Rehanzeb presented a list of demands to the authorities. He alleged irregularities in recruitment in government departments in Bajaur. The youth body chairman said the sit-in would continue until the acceptance of their demands. The protesters said the officials against whom inquiries were ordered should be removed from jobs.

They alleged that the corrupt practices were on the rise in all the government departments, including health and education. The protesters alleged that the relevant rules and regulations were violated in the recruitment of the staff in the departments.