Moot arranged to promote women’s property rights in merged districts

PESHAWAR: A one-day provincial conference was arranged here on promoting women’s property and inheritance rights in the merged districts.

The moot was organised by the Community Appraisal and Motivation Programme (CAMP) in coordination with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Secretariat.

Ombudsperson KP for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Rukhshanda Naz stressed the need for making the language of the laws gender-sensitive.

She said we needed to make more conversation about ownership instead of just inheritance.

The ombudsperson reminded the participants that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act was not only about inheritance but also about the property of all types.

Rukhshanda Naz said the act aims at providing protection to women of their rights of ownership and possession of properties owned by them, ensuring that such rights were not violated by any means, she added. She acknowledged CAMP’s efforts for raising awareness about this law and talked of the cases which had started trickling in from merged districts due to such a campaign.

CAMP’s Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ahmad Shinwari thanked the stakeholders of the project including the Ombudsperson Secretariat, Commonwealth Foundation and local civil society organization. Asad Ali and. Mariam Khan introduced CAMP NGO and Da Khor Barkha project.