Wall dispute claims three lives

MIRANSHAH: Three people, including a woman, were killed and another person sustained injuries when neighbours traded fire over the construction of a wall at Moski village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, sources said on Friday.
The sources said the neighbours, who were also close relatives, exchanged fire after a heated argument over the construction of the wall separating their houses.
The firing incident left three people, including a woman, dead. One person was injured.
The police arrived at the spot and collected pieces of evidence. The slain and the injured were rushed to a hospital in Mir Ali tehsil.
