Woman burnt to death under mysterious circumstances

HARIPUR: A woman was burnt to death in the limits of Saddar Police Station, police officials said here on Friday.

Police quoted Muhammad Arif, a resident of Jati Pind village, as saying that his wife Natasha Bibi, 25, had altercation with him over some family matters. She went into her room where she doused her cloth with petrol and set alight, Arif said, adding, they could not rescue her despite attempts.

On the other hand, Muhammad Ibraheem, a resident of Muhallah Kheewa Khalabat Township, contested the claim of Muhammad Arif as saying that his daughter was married to Arif a couple of years back but she had continuously complained of violent attitude of her husband and in-laws.

He said that Arif and his family used to beat her mercilessly and they again beaten her blue and black on the evening of Thursday. “And in a bid to eras the torture marks on her body they had set her on fire and trying to mislead the police declaring it a mere suicide,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the victim’s father, the doctors conducted the autopsy of the body; however, the report that would determine the cause of the death has yet to be received by the police.