Two cops martyred in encounter with smuggler

SWABI: Two cops embraced martyrdom here on Friday in an encounter with a smuggler, said a senior police official.

District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan said in charge of Khalabat police post and a constable were martyred as they killed a smuggler in the encounter. Giving the details, he said the encounter with the lone smuggler took place at the Khalabat village in the morning.

He said a police party led by an assistant sub-inspector and in-charge of the Khalabat police post were patrolling the area when they came under fire from an alleged smuggler identified as Salman Khan, who belonged to the Khalabat village. The cops asked the armed smuggler to surrender but he was not ready to surrender to the police party and instead opened fire on them, DPO added.

Aamir Khan, the constable, was martyred on the spot and ASI Yasir Khan was seriously injured and was taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex in Shahmansoor where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The funerals for the two martyred cops were offered at the Shahmansoor Police Line.

Yasir Khan hailed from the Adina village of the district and Aamir Khan belonged to the Katgram village in the hilly Gadoon Amazai area.

Inspector-General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, DIG of Mardan Division Yasin Farooq, Swabi DPO, Superintendent of Police Investigation, Fayaz Khan and various other officials attended the funeral for the martyred cops.

The senior police officials paid tributes to the fallen cops for laying down lives for the motherland.