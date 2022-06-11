 
Saturday June 11, 2022
4 deprived of cellphones, cash

By Bureau report
June 11, 2022

PESHAWAR: Three armed robbers looted four friends in the limits of Khazana Police Station on Friday.

An official said one Ahmad Ali lodged a complaint that he along with three other friends were robbed at gun- point by armed motorcyclists. He said the robbers snatched Rs15,000 and four phones from them.

