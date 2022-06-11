4 deprived of cellphones, cash

PESHAWAR: Three armed robbers looted four friends in the limits of Khazana Police Station on Friday.
An official said one Ahmad Ali lodged a complaint that he along with three other friends were robbed at gun- point by armed motorcyclists. He said the robbers snatched Rs15,000 and four phones from them.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Friday the federal government had presented an anti-business...
AZAD KASHMIR: As many as seven firefighters received burn injuries in an attempt to douse the fire which broke out on...
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam Nazim Kaleemullah has suggested the government to increase the budget of Higher...
PESHAWAR: Residents of Gulberg, Nauthia, Landi Arbab and adjacent villages blocked the main road for all kinds of...
MANSEHRA: A man on Friday died while trying to extinguish the wildfire in the Basses forests in Upper Kohistan.The...
PESHAWAR: A woman killed her husband and a man killed his brother in two separate incidents here on Friday.A woman...
Comments