Students protest sacrilegious remarks

PESHAWAR: The students of different educational institutions on Friday staged a protest rally to condemn the Indian minister’s blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).

A big protest demonstration was arranged by the Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba. Led by campus president of the student body Asfandiyar Rabbani, general secretary Tahirullah and others, the protest demonstration started from the grand mosque in the historic Islamia College.

Attended by a huge number of students from different universities, the procession marched through different routes in the Islamia College, University of Peshawar and University of Engineering and Technology and reached Khyber Medical College where it converted to public gathering.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans showing love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and against the Indian government. They were also chanting vociferous slogans.

The speakers on the occasion blasted the Indian government and ministers for their sacrilegious remarks. They urged the government not to sit silent over the matter as the sentiments of two billion Muslims have been harmed.