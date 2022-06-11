Budgeting for the IMF

Having few options, the economically-challenged government has rigged up the budget for FY2022-23 to rigorously ballast a crippled economy that has suffered way too many blows from the country’s erratic politics. This is a budget with a dark cloud of the IMF over it, but with some silver lining of reliefs for the most exposed. The budget document has been designed to act as the key that will unlock the staff-level agreement with the multilateral lender within the ongoing month. Given the circumstances, resurrection of the almost dead $6 billion IMF loan programme is the only way to not get sucked deeper into a balance of payments crisis. Slapping more taxes on the rich is a pleasant surprise, while raising the threshold of taxable income for the salaried class from Rs0.6 million to Rs1.2 million will be a popular move among this income group. Tightening the taxation screws on banking companies, the government has raised the tax rate on them from 39 per cent to 45 per cent; this includes an additional 3 per cent super tax. Companies and AOPs earning over Rs300 million are now subject to a 2 per cent additional tax. The capital gains on sales of immovable property has gone up 15 per cent if sold within one year. This rate will become zero over a period of six years.

There’s more: withholding tax on filers and non-filers on acquisition of property has been increased to 2 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Immovable property valuing above Rs25 million faces a deemed tax. The income for such deemed tax will be 5 per cent of the fair value of such property. Tax at the rate of one per cent will be levied on that income. It is to be seen whether such deemed income will be other than the actual rent to be received on such property. Advance tax of one per cent now stands imposed on foreign transactions through debit/credit card, while it will be 2 per cent for non-filers. With the monsters of twin runaway deficits forcing the finance wizard’s hand, his magic wand could only manage to make taxation heavy and spending light. Tightening the fiscal and monetary policies to ‘stabilize’ the economy is aligned with the IMF’s objectives. Under this condition, fiscal adjustments of around 2.5 per cent of GDP were made to narrow the budget deficit from over 8 per cent in the outgoing fiscal to 4.9 per cent of GDP for the next fiscal year. The primary deficit, which is considered ‘sacrosanct’ in the eyes of the IMF, will also be adjusted massively to bring it down from 2.6 per cent of GDP in deficit to surplus 0.9 per cent of GDP in the next financial year. With the GDP growth rate target fixed at 5 per cent after rebasing of national accounts, the indication is that the government will be moving towards stabilization by raising taxes and cutting expenditures. On the other hand, the current account deficit is seen on the higher side of 3.7 per cent of the GDP for the next fiscal year, equivalent to $15.3 billion against a projected $16.6 billion. As a result, the gross external financing requirements will further go up at a time when dollars are drying down from the national kitty at an accelerated pace. Foreign currency reserves stand at $9.22 billion at the moment.

The economy grew almost 6 per cent in the current fiscal year but as typical for consumption-led growth inflation and current account also hit record levels. Unlike last year’s expansionary budget that resulted in industry-led GDP growth of 5.97 percent in FY22 and huge increase in imports, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was dovish on growth and hawkish on stabilization in his budget speech. 'Sustainable growth' was the gist of the budget speech. The finance minister said that when growth – currently hovering around 3-4 per cent – goes towards 5-6 per cent, the current account widens uncontrollably, adding this was because of imports to facilitate the elite class. The finance minister has also emphasized support to low-income groups to boost domestic production. The government is not looking for any eye-catching initiatives for growth as global commodity markets will determine the outlook on the country’s macros and the ease with which the government can achieve its budgetary targets in FY23. Though FY23 revenue collection target is set at Rs7 trillion, 17 per cent higher from FY2022, this will be a daunting task because of the economic slowdown and lower collection from oil sales.