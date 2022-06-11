Out of the dark

This refers to the letter, ‘Like a curse’ (June 8) by Bilal Mumtaz. One should recall that the PML-N, after coming to power in 2013, was able to end 15- to 20-hour-long loadshedding between 2013 and 2014 through better management and adequate actions. The current loadshedding is an outcome of mismanagement by the PTI regime. The administrative issues being faced by the energy sector are more than the usual technical problems. Over the last couple of years, loadshedding has considerably reduced to three hours per day, in line with the announcement made by the power ministry. It is hoped that the issue will be resolved by the end of June.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad