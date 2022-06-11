Silent abuse

In our society, women silently suffer the pain of domestic violence for fear of backlash from their families. Domestic violence, unfortunately, is rampant in our country. The kind of torture that women go through is indescribable. It seems impossible to put an end to domestic violence, but we can create awareness among women and encourage them to speak up for their rights.
The government should set up shelters and helpline numbers for women suffering from domestic violence so that they can reach out for help. There should be strict punishments for abusers so as to put an end to violence against women.
Talha Javed Latki
Khanpur
