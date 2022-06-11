Whenever a new government comes to power, it starts pointing out the mistakes committed by the outgoing government. Previously, the PTI was only interested in pointing out the areas where the PML-N and the PPP went wrong. When the PTI was in power, it seemed as if its party leaders were spokespersons of either NAB or FIA. The former prime minister used to claim that he would bring back the laundered money to Pakistan. It is strange that no such money was every recovered.

The current coalition government came to power with a lot of promises that it would help the country deal with the current economic mess. However, it also seems uninterested in providing any relief. Ordinary people will keep facing financial difficulties.

Suleman Baloch

Karachi