Rising expenses

Petrol prices are currently at Rs210 per litre. This hike has created financial problems for a large number of people. Pakistan does not have an affordable transportation system, and many people have to rely on private vehicles for their travelling needs. The government must know that an increase in petrol prices has the worst effect on a majority of people.
Amir Yasin
Nizrabad
