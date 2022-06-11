Rule of terror

The murder of a young boy during a mugging attempt in Islamabad is a glaring example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital city. Many talented people prefer moving out of the country because they think that their homeland cannot provide them with basic necessities.
All citizens have a right to safety, and it is criminal that the government has failed to provide this basic right to its citizens. We cannot keep mourning the loss of our talented young people.
Mrs Riffat Ahmed
Islamabad
This refers to the letter, ‘Like a curse’ by Bilal Mumtaz. One should recall that the PML-N, after coming to...
In our society, women silently suffer the pain of domestic violence for fear of backlash from their families. Domestic...
Whenever a new government comes to power, it starts pointing out the mistakes committed by the outgoing government....
Petrol prices are currently at Rs210 per litre. This hike has created financial problems for a large number of people....
Despite the gloomy situation of Pakistan’s economy, the incumbent government seems confident about meeting economic...
In the recently announced budget for FY2022-23, the government did not mention anything about EOBI pensioners. We are...
Comments