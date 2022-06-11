Rule of terror

The murder of a young boy during a mugging attempt in Islamabad is a glaring example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital city. Many talented people prefer moving out of the country because they think that their homeland cannot provide them with basic necessities.

All citizens have a right to safety, and it is criminal that the government has failed to provide this basic right to its citizens. We cannot keep mourning the loss of our talented young people.

Mrs Riffat Ahmed

Islamabad