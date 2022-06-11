Pensions for the elderly

In the recently announced budget for FY2022-23, the government did not mention anything about EOBI pensioners. We are senior citizens and receive only Rs8,500 per month. When we were in the workforce, the government used to deduct a specific amount from our salaries every month. This expense does not need any major financing. Previously, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari had promised to increase the pension to Rs15,000. This hasn’t happened to date. It has become quite difficult for us to manage our expenses. We are at the age where we cannot work for long hours.

The government is requested to do something for elderly citizens and alleviate their suffering by announcing a considerable increase in their pension amounts.

Luqman Qadir

Rawalpindi