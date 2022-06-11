Pensions for the elderly

In the recently announced budget for FY2022-23, the government did not mention anything about EOBI pensioners. We are senior citizens and receive only Rs8,500 per month. When we were in the workforce, the government used to deduct a specific amount from our salaries every month. This expense does not need any major financing. Previously, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari had promised to increase the pension to Rs15,000. This hasn’t happened to date. It has become quite difficult for us to manage our expenses. We are at the age where we cannot work for long hours.
The government is requested to do something for elderly citizens and alleviate their suffering by announcing a considerable increase in their pension amounts.
Luqman Qadir
Rawalpindi
This refers to the letter, ‘Like a curse’ by Bilal Mumtaz. One should recall that the PML-N, after coming to...
In our society, women silently suffer the pain of domestic violence for fear of backlash from their families. Domestic...
Whenever a new government comes to power, it starts pointing out the mistakes committed by the outgoing government....
Petrol prices are currently at Rs210 per litre. This hike has created financial problems for a large number of people....
The murder of a young boy during a mugging attempt in Islamabad is a glaring example of the deteriorating law and...
Despite the gloomy situation of Pakistan’s economy, the incumbent government seems confident about meeting economic...
Comments