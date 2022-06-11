LAHORE: Economists said the coalition government presented a “populist constituency targeted budget” instead of one that offered guidelines to control the overheating economy and curtail the consumptive pattern.

Economist Dr Nadia Saleem said the government announced adoption of austerity, but created a wage price spiral by increasing salaries. “This will not reduce consumption pattern, and increase in petrol, energy prices will be neutralised with this increase,” she added.

On productivity enhancement, except agriculture no step was taken for other sectors, while announcement of laptop schemes for students was made to target youth and engage them for the next election.

“It is important that the government provides incentives for laptop, mobile and other hardware manufacturing in order to promote non-conventional sectors from conventional sectors of textile. But again, the vote constituency was focused for the next election,” Dr Saleem said, adding that the increase in BISP stipend was to keep women voters engaged.

However, she appreciated the increase in the Higher Education Commission budget, which would keep the youth engaged with the government.

“Taxes on real estate can be seen as an attempt to bring money from the real estate sector into the banking sector, but it may not work,” she added.

Further, 11.5 percent inflation target seems very ambitious, and would likely be missed due to the steps announced in the budget. The same happened in the last budget after an ambitious target of keeping inflation in single digit was announced.

For the low income group, tax exemption was a good step, but nothing was announced for broadening the tax base. “There is need to bring in self-assessment in the tax system to bring new taxpayers within the net.”

Ambitious target announced for point of sales (POS)

integration in the last budget was not achieved, and nothing was announced in this budget to improve it, she added.

Speaking of income distribution, the economist said that while some short-term steps have been announced to improve income distribution in the lower income group, in the longer run it would not improve much.

The government has announced it plans to cut the fiscal deficit by half, but it seems unachievable in the absence of measures to reduce debt dependency, and deficit reduction for fiscal consolidation. In the past, government borrowed for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), but now it would take loans for development, salaries, relief and debt payment. This was an unsustainable model. The government needs to change its optics.

Economist Dr Shahid Razzaque said no relief was announced for the production sectors expect agriculture. Similar was the case with the construction industry.

Even in the agriculture sector, the government did not announce anything for inputs, including tube-wells, electricity, and fertiliser, except sales tax exemption on tractors. No tax rebate was announced for the exporting sector. He appreciated the announcement of zero ratting on solar inputs; however, clarity on solar panel subsidy on installation and consumer level tax relief were not given.

On imported goods, the government only announced that advanced tax on 1600cc and above cars would be increased, while no clarity was given on the parts of local manufactured vehicles.

“However, no steps are being taken to curtail the import of other non-productive imported goods,” Dr Razzaque lamented.

The tax rate on real estate should also be redefined. The tax rate should be different on residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

“While the tax on real estate will control the transactions in the sector, the real estate sector is still not managed properly” he reminded.

The maximum allocations from the PSDP should be made to education, health and social services sectors. The increase in salaries should be made along with merging the past three ad hoc reliefs of salaries in to the basic salary, the economist suggested.