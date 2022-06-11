Debt servicing to devour 41.57pc of budget outlay

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs3.95 trillion for interest payments and repayments on domestic and foreign loans (debt servicing), which is 41.57 percent or over two-fifth of the total budget outlay of Rs9.502 trillion for FY2023, The News learnt on Friday.

The estimates are up Rs395 billion or 11.1 percent higher compared to the revised estimate of Rs3.555 trillion in the outgoing fiscal year.

The country will spend Rs510.97 billion on foreign debt servicing and Rs3.439 trillion on domestic debt servicing. The government spent a huge amount of Rs3.555 trillion on public debt servicing in FY2022 as against the budgeted Rs3.059 trillion.

For the next fiscal, the amount for debt servicing is Rs891 billion (or 29.1 percent) more than outgoing fiscal’s spending on retiring public debt.

The public debt of an economy increases when it is unable to meet its expenditures through its own resources (tax and others) and to bridge the gap (fiscal deficit), it borrows more from local and foreign lenders.

Pakistan’s public debt (domestic and external) has been recorded at a huge Rs44.366 trillion by end-March 2022. The previous government has piled up a debt of Rs19.413 trillion in its near four-year tenure.

This total public debt as a percent of the country’s GDP declined to 66.26 percent by end-March 2022 against 71.5 percent by end-June 2021. With the huge borrowings, the country has violated the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, which calls for limiting debt to GDP ratio below 60 percent.

With a population of 224.78 million, Pakistan’s per capita debt is Rs197,375.

Of the total public debt, domestic debt was recorded at Rs28.07 trillion as of March. External debt has been recorded at Rs16.29 trillion (or $88.765 billion).

Gross external loan disbursements were recorded at $12.779 billion during the first nine months of 2021-22. Disbursements from multilateral sources amounted to $4.929 billion and accounted for 39 percent of the total disbursements. The main contributors were Asian Development Bank (ADB), Islamic Development Bank, World Bank, and the IMF.

The disbursements from the IMF were part of ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, while inflows from ADB and World Bank were targeted towards energy, finance, and infrastructure development and to address the pandemic repercussions.

Bilateral sources contributed $3.228 billion or 25 percent in total disbursements. Out of this, Saudi deposits amounted to $3.0 billion, disbursements through international bonds amounted to $2.0 billion, while commercial loans added $2.623 billion to total disbursements. These inflows were mostly taken for refinancing the existing commercial maturities in the outgoing fiscal till March 2022.