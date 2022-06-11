Growers slam centre for not prioritising agriculture

LAHORE: Federal government on Friday failed to introduce a well-thought out strategy for enhancing production of key crops including cotton, wheat and oilseeds in addition to reducing cost of production of farmers in federal budget 2022-23.

Farmers’ organisations expressed dismay that on one hand the government was rightly distressed over rising inflation, but on the other hand it fell short of addressing the root cause of this alarming trend, which was continuous downward trend in farm productivity. They also called for reducing the input cost of farmers that was increasing particularly due to upsurge in power tariff and increase in rates of fuel.

Steps like a three-year growth strategy that has been devolved with the collaboration of the Planning Commission and Ministry of Food Security for increasing farm productivity, making farmers prosper, meeting challenges of climate change, promotion of smart agriculture, attaining self-sufficiency, value- addition and agro-processing failed to impress the farming community.

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) Spokesperson Haji Ramzan said that federal government gave a big miss to agriculture sector, the backbone of the national economy while announcing budget 2022-23. He said that input cost of farmers increased many times, but the government did not announce any tangible step for reducing it.

Amid unprecedented water shortage, the electricity tariff multiplied along with spiralling petrol and diesel prices, making agriculture one of the costliest affairs.

He said that real benefits of withdrawal of sales tax on seeds of wheat, maize, rice, canola and sunflower, tractors and agriculture implements have never reached farmers. Government also failed to ensure availability of urea fertiliser at reasonable rates.

He said that the federal finance minister had expressed his resolve to take steps to develop the agriculture sector, but he failed to do so. Agri-Forum Pakistan Chairman Dr Ibrahim Mughal rejected federal budget 2022-23, saying that the present team of the federal government lacked capacity to deliver on the economic front. He was of the view that the federal budget was mostly based on assumptions, as it was prepared while following the traditional approach.

“Government should have announced resolve to ensure introduction of high yielding hybrid seed of maize and sunflower for 100 percent area,” he said, while adding that steps should have been taken to increase production of wheat to 30 million tonnes, rice to 10 million tonnes, cotton to 16 million bales and maize to 10 million tonnes.

There should have been focus on augmenting production of mango and kinnow to three million tonnes each in addition to announcing special incentives, including fiscal benefits to growers, for enhancing output of pulses that might help in reducing its huge annual importing bill amounting to Rs150 billion.

Government should have taken an initiative to introduce a well-thought-out programme for production 1.2 million tonnes of black gram, instead of the present average 0.5-0.6 million tonnes output.

Hafiz Wasi, veteran agriculturist said it was alarming that the food import bill of an agrarian country like Pakistan was more than 10 billion dollars. More-regrettably, he said, “nothing concrete has been mentioned in the federal budget about increasing food production to reduce this import bill”.

On the other hand, he maintained, irrigation water was a very big issue and increasingly denting production, but no strategy was mentioned in the budget to handle this issue.

“Most importantly, cotton is being imported as a non-food item and production as well as area under the crop has also reduced to half. However, there is no mention to revive this vital crop through research and promotion of quality seed production,” Wasi concluded.

Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, while hailing the prudent decision of withdrawing 17 percent sale tax in budget on all kinds of seeds, said it would promise to boost agriculture production manifolds in the country to meet the ever increasing food staple needs of the growing population in the wake of looming food insecurity. Shahzad said withdrawal of sales tax on seeds would encourage farmers, especially rice growers to use hybrid seeds, which would double or triple the yield. He said hi-tech hybrid seed technology has revolutionised farming, especially rice growers with excellent yield, which in return would not only increase profitability but boost exports as well.