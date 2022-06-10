NA to discuss blasphemous remarks of BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will hold a discussion and pass a resolution against the blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (SAW) by the India's ruling BJP leader on Monday.

Agreeing the proposal put up during the joint-session of the Parliament on Thursday by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayad Sadiq, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Parliament should debate the issue and pass a resolution against Indian leader for her blasphemous remarks.

He said the entire Ummah is hurt over the remarks, adding that the Muslims are ready to sacrifice everything for respect and sanctity of the Holy Prophet (SAW). Earlier, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq put up a proposal to debate the remarks, saying the members of the House were concerned and wanted to discuss the issue. Ayaz said although the Parliament is holding budget session but there should be a discussion on the issue prior to starting the debate on budget 2022-23 on Monday. The opposition leader Raja Riaz, Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali also agreed with the proposal. Maulana Attaur Rehman said the Parliamentarians will hold a protest rally from the Parliament House to the Indian High Commission after Juma prayers on Friday (today) against the blasphemous remarks.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said the government has been making efforts to expedite the gas exploration to meet the country's growing energy demand. Speaking on a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, Musadik Malik said the existing gas deposits are depleting at the rate of around 10 percent annually and the shortage is being met through the imported LNG. He said that 91 percent consumers were getting subsidy on tariff and so far Rs1400 billion subsidy has been given to them.

Meanwhile, the House has also passed “The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill, 2022.” It was moved by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha. The bill is aimed at establishing the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan for the promotion of international trade.