UK economy to grow by 3.6% this year: OECD

PARIS: The UK economy will grow more slowly than expected this year and will stagnate next year, a think tank says.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects the UK economy to grow by 3.6% this year, followed by 0% growth next year. It means the UK will go from the second-fastest growing economy in the G7 group of industrial nations to the slowest growing in 2023, foreign media reported.

The G7 members are the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Japan, France and Italy. The OECD is a group of countries which aims to assist economic development, raise living standards and promote growth in world trade.