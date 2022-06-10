Cement exports down by 63.8pc in March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cement industry showed a decline of 63.8 percent in March 2022 on a year-on-year basis owing to a massive decline in exports, says the Economic Survey 2021-22.

Total cement dispatches stood at 5.04 million ton against 5.38 million ton last year. However, the domestic consumption grew by 4.02 percent and reached 4.75 million ton as compared to 4.56 million ton in March 2021.

The largest hit was observed by exports which drastically decreased by 63.8 percent to 0.30 million ton dispatches in March 2022 as compared to 0.82 million ton during the same period last year. This was largely attributed to rising international freight rates, political and economic instability in Afghanistan and a trade embargo on India.

The cement industry remained under pressure since the beginning of 2022. “This was largely attributed to a revival in construction activities in the second half of 2020, as COVID-19 lockdowns were eased. Since then, the demand for cement was said to be ‘sluggish’ owing to inflation and high commodity prices. It also pinned its marked fall in exports on political and economic instability in Afghanistan.”

In northern region of the country, the domestic consumption in the north recorded at 3.85 million ton in March 2022 as compared to 3.81 million ton dispatches in the same month last year thus showing a slight growth of 1.07 percent. Exports from north plummeted by 71.3 percent and stood at 0.08 million ton during the period as compared to 0.28 million ton during the same period last year.

In southern region, domestic consumption increased by 18.9 percent and reached to 0.90 million ton in March 2022 as compared to 0.75 million ton in March 2021. Exports from the region decreased by 59.8 percent, from 0.53 million ton to 0.21 million ton in March 2022.

In cumulative dispatches, the total local cement dispatches during July-March 2022 slightly decreased by 0.03 percent to 36.17 million ton from 36.18 million tons last year. Total exports clocked in at 4.64 million ton (-35.04 percent) against 7.15 million ton during the same period last year. Local dispatches from the northern region decreased by 2.27 percent, while southern region dispatches surged by 12.3 pc.