PAC seeks details of assets of CDA officers, families

Noor Alam chairing the PAC meeting earlier this week. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee sought details of the assets of all Capital Development Authority officers, besides taking up the issue of protesting Afghan refugees in the Red Zone.

While seeking details of assets of CDA officers, Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan directed details of gifts to CDA officers within a month and also provide details of assets of their family and siblings. The chairman PAC directed the chief commissioner, Islamabad, to provide details of all CDA officers from Grade 17 to 22. The Public Accounts Committee also directed the Islamabad administration to take immediate action against the Afghan protesters in the Red Zone of federal capital.

The PAC held its meeting presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments for the year 2019-20 were examined. Noor Alam Khan proposed live coverage of the PAC meetings.

The chairman said that Afghan refugees are using forged Pakistani documents with the help of some NADRA employees and asked the chairman of NADRA what action had been taken in this regard. The chairman NADRA responded that 377 employees were terminated from service for their involvement in forging documents for Afghan nationals. The chairman PAC observed that when these people go to other countries on Pakistani passports, they defame the country. He sought details of NADRA officers who have been at the same posting for more than three years and sought details of promotion and recruitment of NADRA employees.



Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said many Afghans are protesting on the green belt along the Embassy Road. Senator Talha Mahmood said action should have been taken when they were in fewer in numbers but now they have grown into hundreds. The chairman PAC directed the home secretary to take immediate action and inform PAC. Earlier, he recommended turning the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, an OSD for not turning up at the PAC proceedings. Later, when Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon arrived at the meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan disallowed him from sitting down. At this, the DC told the chairman that he was becoming personal. He was late because of his appearance at the Islamabad High Court. Noor Alam Khan asked him what has been done on the issue of Afghan refugees.

The deputy commissioner informed the meeting that illegal Afghan refugees were staying in Islamabad for the last 45 days and they wanted to go to Europe. “The international community is looking into the matter alongside the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Human Rights.”