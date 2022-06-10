 
Body of boy recovered from Kunhar River

By Our Correspondent
June 10, 2022

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority’s quick response unit on Thursday fished out the body of a boy from Kunhar River in Battakundi area of the valley. “We have fished out the body of a young man from Kunhar River in the Naran area and handed it over to his family,” Assad Shahzad Khan, the Assistant Director KDA, told reporters.

