Senate passes IMF-linked bill amid PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) (Amendment) Bill 2022 by a majority vote without any discussion amidst noisy protest by PTI legislators who wanted its referral to the House committee concerned for consideration and report.

The bill closely linked with ongoing government talks with the IMF was moved in the House by Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, having been already passed by the National Assembly.

To register their protest and rejection of the bill, PTI senators gathered close to the chairman’s podium during the passage process and kept chanting slogans against the government and the bill.

Opposition Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem and other senators from the opposition urged Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to refer the bill to the committee concerned for a discussion as per tradition. He pointed out that earlier, NAB and elections amendment bills had also been bulldozed.

Some of the members insisted that the bill be referred, even if the committee was given just a day to report but were told that the committee did not exist. Federal Law Minister, who is also leader of the House, Azam Nazeer Tarar contended that the bill already passed by the National Assembly had been initiated by the PTI government. To this, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed rose to say it was true that the previous government moved the bill but contended that he had reservations over some of its clauses.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha emphasised that the passage of the bill was part of Pakistan’s international obligation and argued that rising debt was a serious issue. She pointed out that the country could not effectively manage debts. She said the piece of legislation sought to achieve key objectives including limiting the stock of government guarantees to 10 per cent of GDP, publication of Medium Term National Marco-Fiscal Framework and institutionalizing debt management functions in a single office reporting to the Finance secretary.

The statement of aims and objectives says: “Proposed amendments will strengthen the debt office with the mandate and resources for effective planning and execution of debt management functions of the government. Under the bill, a debt management office comprising a director general and three directors would be formed for a term of three years extendable twice.”

Earlier, responding to Senator Mushtaq, Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Rana Tanveer Hussain said the PTI government had passed 36 bills within 15 minutes, bypassing all procedures.

The Senate also passed the National Rahmatulil Aalamin Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority bill to undertake several interventions to promote Seerat research and lessons in the light of Quran and Sunnah for positive changes in the Pakistani society, and providing factual narrative about the life of holy prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The objective of the authority is “to promote research on Seerat, guide the young generation on key humanistic elements of the life of the holy prophet (PBUH), review, consolidate and support international literature and narrative around Seerat, building linkages with provincial governments and prominent institutions working on Seerat, promote Seerat chairs in higher education institutions and formulate strategies and frameworks for organizing impactful events to promote lessons of Seerat-ul-Tayyabba. The House will now resume proceedings on Friday (today) at 6pm.