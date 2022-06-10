Female PTI MPs protest outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The female parliamentarians of the PTI Thursday staged a protest outside the Parliament House.

The protest was led by the party’s leaders Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, and Maleeka Bokhari. The protesters tried to enter the Parliament House building by climbing onto the gates to record their protest. They chanted slogans of "imported hukoomat namanzoor" (foreign government unacceptable) against the rising inflation in the country as well as the bills passed by the parliament during a joint session, reported Geo News.

Some of the protesters also carried utensils to the site of the demonstration. In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, police personnel also reached the site of the protest. Talking to Geo News, Hamza said that the party members had come to protest peacefully against the incumbent government, however, the police tried to stop them and even pushed the protesters.

"The speaker of the National Assembly has accepted our resignations. Our voices cannot be suppressed," she added. Parliamentarian Shauzab said that the rights of people were being snatched as the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being rejected. She alleged that the protesters were baton-charged by the police.