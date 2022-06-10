Govt asked to notify collection of Rs6.4/unit from KE consumers

The KE building in Karachi. Photo: ke.com.pk

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has recommended to the federal government to notify additional collection of Rs6.4/unit from the power consumers on account of 2021’s four quarters tariff adjustment.

The power regulator issued its recommendation pertaining to the four quarters of 2021 (Jan to December), asking the federal government to notify collection of Rs1.33/unit for Jan to March 2021, Rs1.33/unit for April-June from the consumers. It also asked the government to direct K-Electric to reimburse consumers Rs0.94/unit. Similarly, for the July-Sept quarter, the regulator asked the Power Division to notify recovery of Rs6.47 from consumers, and in Oct-Dec 2021, the regulator recommended to the government to notify repayment of Rs0.47/unit to power consumers.

The Regulator has determined a positive Rs1.33/unit for Jan-March 2021, a negative adjustment of Rs0.94 for April-May, another positive Rs6.47/unit for July-Sept, and a negative 0.47/unit for Oct-December 2021. So, after these quarters’ adjustments, the final figures come out as a positive Rs6.4/unit to be collected from the power consumers. When The News contacted the spokesperson of Nepra, he said due to the government’s policy of maintaining a uniform tariff in the entire country, this increase is likely to be absorbed in subsidy. So, there would be no impact on the K-Electric power consumers.

It is worth mentioning that the K-Electric had filed a request with the Nepra to allow it for the collection of Rs0.366/unit for Jan-March, and another Rs0.712/unit for April-June 2021. For July-Sept it had asked for Rs5.182/unit but was ready to pay back to consumers Rs0.302/unit on account of quarterly adjustment for Oct-Dec 2021.



It is to be noted that on June 7, the K-Electric pleaded with Nepra to allow it collection of an additional Rs4.859/unit from consumers in their July bills on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for April 2022 due to the high cost of oil and RLNG. It has also sought an additional increase of Rs4.521/unit in its quarterly adjustment for January-March 2022.

The Nepra will hold a public hearing on these petitions on June 14, 2022. If both the petitions were approved, the utility will collect Rs9.35 billion under monthly FCA and another Rs6.01 billion under the quarterly Jan-March 2022 adjustment. It should be recalled that the regulator earlier granted the K-Electric an extra Rs4.8269/unit under the March 2022 fuel adjustment charges, which is being collected in June 2022 bills.

Earlier, for February 2022 FCA, the authority had allowed the K-Electric to recover Rs1.38/unit from its clients in their May 2022 bills.