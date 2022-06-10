Kidnappers arrested

NOWSHERA: Several members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday quit their party and announced joining...
PESHAWAR: A scientific study in Swat valley has helped in capturing of photographs of Asiatic bear for the first time...
MANSEHRA: The former president of district bar association, Mushtaq Khan Swati advocate, has demanded the government...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the recommendation of Khyber Medical University Peshawar, has decided to...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the...
BISHAM: A man and a woman were killed in the fire that erupted in the forest in Piyaz area in Bisham tehsil in Shangla...
Comments