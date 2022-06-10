Two killed in Shangla forest fire

BISHAM: A man and a woman were killed in the fire that erupted in the forest in Piyaz area in Bisham tehsil in Shangla district on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, two persons, including a man and a woman, were killed in the forest inferno in Piyaz area. The bodies were shifted to the hospital in Bisham.
Meanwhile, the local residents and Rescue 1122 teams had rushed to the area and started extinguishing the blaze.
Also, a Rescue 1122 worker embraced martyrdom during rescue operations elsewhere in the district. It was second incident of wildfire in Shangla district. Four persons of a family killed when wildfire erupted in in Chakesar tehsil of Shangla district four days back.
Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused allegedly involved in the wildfire. The three accused were allegedly involved in wildfire incidents in Bisham, Martung and Chakisar.
LAHORE: The investigation police have arrested the alleged kidnappers, who had abducted a newborn baby from General...
NOWSHERA: Several members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday quit their party and announced joining...
PESHAWAR: A scientific study in Swat valley has helped in capturing of photographs of Asiatic bear for the first time...
MANSEHRA: The former president of district bar association, Mushtaq Khan Swati advocate, has demanded the government...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the recommendation of Khyber Medical University Peshawar, has decided to...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the...
Comments