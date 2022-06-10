Two alleged car lifters held

HARIPUR: Police claimed to have arrested two alleged car lifters and recovered three stolen cars from the possession of the accused here on Thursday.

SHO Sera-e-Saleh Sidiq Shah told the journalists that three motor cars were stolen from the Wonderland Park and Bilal Corporation during the last few days.

The police registered cases and started an investigation with the help of mobile record and CCTV footage and arrested Ayaz Shahjehan and Bakht Zameen, residents of Mardan district. The duo during the interrogation confessed about lifting cars and on their pointation the police recovered three cars from the possession, the SHO said.