Two killed in Shangla forest fire

BISHAM: A man and a woman were killed in the fire that erupted in the forest in Piyaz area in Bisham tehsil in Shangla district on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, two persons, including a man and a woman, were killed in the forest inferno in Piyaz area.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital in Bisham.

Meanwhile, the local residents and Rescue 1122 teams had rushed to the area and started extinguishing the blaze. Also, a Rescue 1122 worker embraced martyrdom during rescue operations elsewhere in the district.

It was second incident of wildfire in Shangla district. Four persons of a family killed when wildfire erupted in in Chakesar tehsil of Shangla district four days back.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three accused allegedly involved in the wildfire. The three accused were allegedly involved in wildfire incidents in Bisham, Martung and Chakisar.