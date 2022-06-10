Body of boy recovered from Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority’s quick response unit on Thursday fished out the body of a boy from Kunhar River in Battakundi area of the valley.

“We have fished out the body of a young man from Kunhar River in the Naran area and handed it over to his family,” Assad Shahzad Khan, the Assistant Director KDA, told reporters. Noor Wali, stated to be the resident of Dasu Kohistan, had slipped into the river in Battakundi area and his body was fished out by the divers of the quick response unit.