Body of boy recovered from Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority’s quick response unit on Thursday fished out the body of a boy from Kunhar River in Battakundi area of the valley.
“We have fished out the body of a young man from Kunhar River in the Naran area and handed it over to his family,” Assad Shahzad Khan, the Assistant Director KDA, told reporters. Noor Wali, stated to be the resident of Dasu Kohistan, had slipped into the river in Battakundi area and his body was fished out by the divers of the quick response unit.
LAHORE: The investigation police have arrested the alleged kidnappers, who had abducted a newborn baby from General...
NOWSHERA: Several members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday quit their party and announced joining...
PESHAWAR: A scientific study in Swat valley has helped in capturing of photographs of Asiatic bear for the first time...
MANSEHRA: The former president of district bar association, Mushtaq Khan Swati advocate, has demanded the government...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the recommendation of Khyber Medical University Peshawar, has decided to...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the...
Comments