Academic council of UET meets

PESHAWAR: The 79th meeting of the Academic Council of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, discussed various academic issues pertaining to UET Peshawar in presence of heads of teaching and administrative departments. The meeting approved the policy to combat drugs, based on HEC guidelines and recommended to the upcoming Syndicate meeting for adoption.

The UET Peshawar Provost Prof Dr. Afzal Khan had presented the agenda to adopt this policy in hostels that is to be adopted across the board.

The meeting also recommended launching the Master’s degree programme in Artificial Intelligence (Non-Engineering Degree) in the Department of Electrical Engineering (Main Campus) Peshawar. This programme is aimed at developing AI related theoretical and research skills in postgraduate students. The meeting endorsed the recommendation of the Board of Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering through the 38th meeting of BOASAR held earlier at UET Peshawar.