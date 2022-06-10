Inclusive efforts stressed for conservation of nature

HARIPUR: The speakers at an event in connection with the world environment day on Thursday stressed the need for taking inclusive steps to combat the degrading environmental conditions.

The main objective of the international day’s celebration, themed “only one earth”, was to raise awareness among youth about the importance of the environment and best practices to protect it from further degradation.

“The world has been celebrating this day for the last 50 years but the themes and pledges remain to be unpracticed unfortunately and the manmade harms done to the earth planet by using irrational and irresponsible methods of disposal of solid waste carrying environmentally hazardous plastic and other materials, is case in point of how we are serious about protection of mother nature,” complained Dr Huma Hayat, from WWF Pakistan, while sharing her views with the participants.

She said that as a remedial measure the inhabitants of the earth planet have to realize their individual and collective responsibility for combating the threats of rising temperature, melting glaciers, depleting forest reserves, decreasing undersoil water level.

Department of Forestry & Wildlife Chairman Dr. Syed Mohazum Nizami said that air pollution, shrinking forests and polluted oceans were the challenges that the environment in Pakistan was facing.

Terming the situation alarming, Dr Nizami said that every citizen, including the politicians and policy makers, ought to play their role in discouraging anti-environment

practices and promote positive steps aiming to protect the earth from the negative impacts of global warming.

Dr Abid, dean faculty of applied sciences, said that wrong practices of the past have caused damage to the environment which call for changing the pattern of thinking, especially regarding the practices harmful for the earth planet.

Dr Muhammad Awais WWF’s Water Resources Accountability Project (WRAP) gave a presentation on the salient features of the project adding that during the next 5 years 2021-2026, his project would implement activities premised on nature based solutions by ensuring the availability water for the communities living in western Himalaya which lies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

This project, he said, was designed addressing the aggravating problem of water unavailability in Pakistan owing to climate change.

Different activities including painting, poster and photography competitions were held on this occasion and the students of the different departments took part and exhibited their creative skills about mother nature.