Covid cases on rise

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory is showing a consistent increase as in the last 24 hours, as many as 20 individuals from the federal capital have tested positive for the illness. It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT jumped to 1.48 per cent on Wednesday which was 0.45 per cent on June 5. According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 1,352 tests were conducted in ICT in the last 24 hours of which 20 individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19.