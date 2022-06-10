Teachers protest salaries incompatible with inflation

Islamabad : Scores of government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions from Islamabad, staged a protest on Thursday against the soaring inflation and incompatible salaries.

The protest was held under the banner of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) and led by Chief Coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa. The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) members actively took part in the protest. Calls for the protest have become more frequent for the last over one year, as the economy shows no signs of controlling the inflationary trend.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans in favour of their demands, including an increase in their salaries compatible with the inflation rate, merging all of their ad-hoc allowances into basic pay and revision of pay scales. They demanded an increase in their house rent, medical and conveyance allowances and in pensions.

Farhan Azam, senior vice president of FGCTA stated that there was a significant salary gap among employees of different departments, which caused resentment among low-paid employees of the same grade. “There is a huge gap between the salaries of privileged and unprivileged employees. For employees of the same grade, there should be a uniform salary structure. Government should remove this discrimination by raising the salary of low paid government employees to the same level as privileged employed," he said.

General Secretary of FGCTA Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta said fuel prices have reached historical highs in the country, tightening the squeeze on government servants whose conveyance allowance had not been increased since 2012.

He said loadshedding of electricity and rising petrol prices were hurting the people. "The government should increase the conveyance allowance and salaries of the employees in the budget 2022-23 in line with the rise in fuel prices and inflation. Government should increase the pay and conveyance allowance,” he said.