7 persons kidnapped

Rawalpindi: The street crimes as well as cases of abduction continue to be on a rise in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as seven persons were kidnapped from different parts of the city on Thursday, the police spokesman said.

He said police also registered three attempts to murder and two rape cases as well. During the past 24 hours, 24 motorbikes—20 from Rawalpindi and four from Islamabad were lifted. Carjackers also hit three spots in twin cities depriving citizens of three cars -- two from Rawalpindi and one from Islamabad -- respectively. The street criminals also snatched 24 mobile phones from people in different parts of the city as well.