7 persons kidnapped

Rawalpindi: The street crimes as well as cases of abduction continue to be on a rise in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as seven persons were kidnapped from different parts of the city on Thursday, the police spokesman said.
He said police also registered three attempts to murder and two rape cases as well. During the past 24 hours, 24 motorbikes—20 from Rawalpindi and four from Islamabad were lifted. Carjackers also hit three spots in twin cities depriving citizens of three cars -- two from Rawalpindi and one from Islamabad -- respectively. The street criminals also snatched 24 mobile phones from people in different parts of the city as well.
Islamabad : Tehreek-e-Baidari Ummat-e-Mustafa will commemorate 33rd death anniversary of founder of Islamic...
Islamabad : The Sweden Day was celebrated with the theme of ‘Pioneer the Possible’ with focus on Sweden’s...
Islamabad : Pakistan’s public education spending as a percentage of the gross domestic product is gradually...
Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Universally accepted fact that education plays a pivotal role in social, political, economic and moral development of...
Islamabad : Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev has stressed the need of resorting to Integrated Resources...
Comments