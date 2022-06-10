Crackdown against traffic violators continues

ISLAMABAD: In its crackdown against traffic violators, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a special campaign to keep the citizens of the federal capital safe from accidents and to ensure the implementation of traffic rules in letter and spirit.
During the crackdown on one-way violators, seat belts and motorcyclists without helmets are being penalised. Special squads of traffic police have been deployed on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJ Principal Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.
