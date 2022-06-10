Premier League suspends Russia TV deal

LONDON: English football’s Premier League has suspended its six-year deal with Russian broadcaster Match TV, Britain’s Press Association news agency reported Thursday.
The league’s deal with Russian media group Rambler was suspended in March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a new contract with Match TV had been set to cover the next six seasons.
But with no resolution to the conflict in Ukraine in sight, the Press Association said the Premier League had decided at its annual general meeting to suspend the new television contract. No timeframe, however, has been placed on when the suspension will be lifted.
