Leach retained in unchanged England XI

LONDON: Jack Leach has kept his place in an unchanged England XI for the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham´s Trent Bridge starting Friday after being passed fit following concussion.

Leach missed the majority of England´s five-wicket win in the series opener at Lord´s after falling on his head while saving a boundary on the first morning at the ´Home of Cricket´.

He was replaced by fellow spinner Matt Parkinson, England´s first concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field in Nottingham.

Uncapped Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton missed out again as England once more named their team a day ahead of schedule.