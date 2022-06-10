Tauqeer Zia backs Ramiz as PCB chairman

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Tauqeer Zia has said that Chairman Ramiz Raja is working on the right track and urged to give him time to do more.

Talking to media during his visit to Lahore Qalandars high performance centre, Tauqeer Zia said, “I remember the first press conference of Ramiz Raja. He is working according to the laid out plan he gave. But on this occasion, the issue of departmental cricket is different. You have to follow what is written in the constitution but apart from that so far Ramiz has done the right thing.”

He said that whoever is brought as the PCB chairman he should be separated from politics and given three years’ time to perform. “Najam Sethi should also have completed his three years. Everyone has his own vision and he should be given it time to do so,” he said.

Former chairman PCB said that Pakistan is going through difficult times at the moment and cricket is not important. “Change is constant thing but not at the moment, so the government should pay attention to the situation in the country, let cricket run as it is and don't worry about it.”

Tauqeer Zia further said that Ramiz knows Pakistan cricket. “He has been a captain and has been playing department cricket, so he knows how to take cricket from grass root level.”