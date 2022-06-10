Platini was worth a million, Blatter tells court

BELLINZONA, Switzerland: Michel Platini “was worth his million’ Swiss francs a year, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter insisted Thursday, telling a Swiss court he could not understand why the pair were answering fraud charges.

The former world football chief and French football legend Platini are being tried at Switzerland´s Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona, following an investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.

The pair are being tried over a two million Swiss franc ($2.08 million) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football´s governing body UEFA.

Blatter spoke for the first time in the two-week trial, which opened on Wednesday.

‘I just had this man on my team and he was worth his million,” said the 86-year-old retired Swiss football administrator.

Platini was employed as an adviser to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. They signed a contract in 1999 for an annual remuneration of 300,000 Swiss francs, which was paid in full by FIFA.