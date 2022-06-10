Army reclaim Handball title after WAPDA stage walkout in protest

KARACHI: Army reclaimed the title when they beat holders WAPDA 31-30 in the 30th National Men's Handball Championship after a hot-contested battle which ended in a bad taste at Abbottabad on Thursday.

WAPDA coach took his team out of the pitch just before the final whistle.

It was learnt that when just two minutes and 13 seconds were left and the match was evenly poised 30-30, referee gave a decision against WAPDA which irked the coach and he took the team out of the pitch.

Despite hectic efforts from technical delegates, supervisor of the match and Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF), WAPDA did not return to the pitch. As the ball was in possession of Army when WAPDA walked out, referee began the game in the absence of WAPDA and when Army netted the goal they were delcared as winners with 31-30.

This correspondent learnt that technical delgates will now write a report to the PHF and it will then refer it to its sub-committee and WAPDA coach Naseer Ahmad, also a former player, may face disciplinary action.

“The coach decision left a bad impression,” a PHF source said.

Earlier in the third place game Punjab defeated HEC 32-27. Commandant Baloch Centre Brigadier Saeed Ahmed distributed the prizes.

In the semi-finals on Wednesday WAPDA downed Punjab 41-24 while Army whipped Higher Education Commission (HEC) 50-29.

On the sideline of the event referees and coaches referesher course was also conducted.