Babar breaks another record

LAHORE: Pakistan captain, Babar Azam became the fastest batter to notch up 17 ODI centuries in terms of innings in the first match against West Indies, surpassing former South African batting great, Hashim Amla.

Babar, who has four centuries in his last five innings, achieved the feat in 85 innings.

Hashim Amla achieved it in 98 innings and Virat Kohli took 112 innings.

Chasing 306, Babar set the tone with a 107-ball 103, laced with nine boundaries, and stitched a 103-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq for the second wicket.

Babar was well supported by half-centuries from Imam (65) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (59) as Pakistan secured a five-wicket win with four balls to spare.

“I always try to continue my game and work on my strengths. There was a little bit of a problem during the calling when I was batting with Imam. But it got better as the partnership moved on,” Babar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.