Hasnain celebrates return, signs up for Oval Invincibles

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hasnain is celebrating his return to competitive cricket after signing up for the Oval Invincibles for The Hundred.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action has been found to be legal after the amount of elbow extension in the reassessment was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

The youngster is expected to be seen in action in his first competitive outing on August 7 against Welsh Fire at Cardiff. In case of his selection in playing XI it will be his first outing since he was banned in January 2022 following the tests conducted on his bowling action at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore.

“I’m overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles. The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can’t wait to get involved. The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers is hugely exciting. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field again,” Hasnain said while reacting to the news on his selection for The Hundred.

Following his suspension, Hasnain underwent reassessment of his bowling action on May 21 at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore and the report was again verified by the Cricket Australia’s independent experts, as required under the ICC regulations.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect bowling action in January during Cricket Australia’s domestic cricket competition.

Meanwhile, some well-known international faces will be seen in action in The Hundred that include Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad (Welsh Fire), Birmingham Phoenix’s Imran Tahir (South Africa), Australian Ben McDermott, who will play for London Spirit, Namibia’s Davis Wiese (Northern Super Charges).