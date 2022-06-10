Five dead in US military aircraft crash

LOS ANGELES: All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead on Thursday. Their MV-22B Osprey came down during a training mission on Wednesday near Glamis, just 35-km from the Mexican border.
"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," said Major General Bradford J. Gering of the 3rd Marine Air Wing. An investigation into the causes of the accident was under way, the military said.
