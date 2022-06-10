Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death

MÃCCON, France: A 14-year-old has admitted to stabbing his similarly-aged girlfriend to death in eastern France, prosecutors said on Thursday. The body was found early on Thursday near her former primary school in a village north of Lyon, police said. Investigators believe the pair may have recently broken up, a source familiar with the case told AFP. The girl went missing late on Wednesday and police were deployed around Clesse, a wine-growing village of 800 inhabitants.
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump called the 2021 Capitol assault "the greatest movement in the history of...
ABUJA: Gunmen killed 32 people and razed dozens of houses in the latest attacks in Nigeria’s volatile northwestern...
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr made a high-stakes protest on Thursday by calling on the 73 lawmakers...
ABU DHABI: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the leader of the United Arab Emirates on...
VIENNA: The UN atomic energy watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was removing 27 surveillance cameras at its nuclear...
LOS ANGELES: All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead...
Comments