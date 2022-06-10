Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death

MÃCCON, France: A 14-year-old has admitted to stabbing his similarly-aged girlfriend to death in eastern France, prosecutors said on Thursday. The body was found early on Thursday near her former primary school in a village north of Lyon, police said. Investigators believe the pair may have recently broken up, a source familiar with the case told AFP. The girl went missing late on Wednesday and police were deployed around Clesse, a wine-growing village of 800 inhabitants.